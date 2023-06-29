Woman charged with murder in man's fentanyl overdose investigated in other deaths: Police

A Miami woman is facing a murder charge in the death of a man who overdosed on fentanyl, and police believe she may be responsible for several other similar deaths.

Giselle Lee Ortiz, 32, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of first-degree murder-fentanyl, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections Giselle Lee Ortiz

The alleged incident happened back on May 16 at a hotel on Northeast 28th Avenue in Homestead.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Homestead Police officers responded to the hotel after staff found an unresponsive man in a bed. The man, whose identity wasn't released, was pronounced dead.

According to an arrest report, investigators discovered the man and Ortiz were the only people in the hotel room before the man's death.

Ortiz allegedly cleaned evidence from the scene, and was caught on surveillance fleeing the hotel in the man's car, the report said.

The car was later found abandoned, and investigators later took Ortiz into custody at a homeless encampment off Southwest 139th Avenue, the report said.

Giselle Ortiz appears in bond court in Miami-Dade

Ortiz was initially charged with grand theft auto in the car theft.

The murder charge was added and Ortiz was re-arrested when the medical examiner determined the man died from a fentanyl overdose and ruled his death a homicide, the report said.

Police believe Ortiz has committed similar crimes where she consumes drugs with victims, waits for them to fall asleep or become unconscious, then steals their personal belongings, the report said.

"After leaving the victims, the victim is then later found deceased or overdosing," the report said. "Several possibly related cases are currently under investigation involving the defendant."

Ortiz was booked into jail and ordered held without bond during a court hearing Thursday.