Woman charged with murder of 16-year-old girl in St. Petersburg

A woman accused of helping a man murder a teenage girl in Florida has turned herself in.
Michelle Brandes faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 16-year-old Miranda Corsette.
According to St. Petersburg police, Brandes and Steven Gress lured the teen to his home after meeting her on a social media app in February.
Investigators said the teen was beaten and tortured for days after an argument over a piece of jewelry.
They also said the suspects murdered and dismembered the teen.
Police have not found the victim's remains and believe they are somewhere in a landfill.
Gress was already in custody.
Local
Police said he was arrested earlier this week for assaulting his alleged accomplice, Brandes.
Gress is facing a first-degree murder charge and a kidnapping charge.