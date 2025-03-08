St. Petersburg

Woman charged with murder of 16-year-old girl in St. Petersburg

Michelle Brandes faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 16-year-old Miranda Corsette

A woman accused of helping a man murder a teenage girl in Florida has turned herself in.

Michelle Brandes faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 16-year-old Miranda Corsette.

According to St. Petersburg police, Brandes and Steven Gress lured the teen to his home after meeting her on a social media app in February.

Investigators said the teen was beaten and tortured for days after an argument over a piece of jewelry.

They also said the suspects murdered and dismembered the teen.

Police have not found the victim's remains and believe they are somewhere in a landfill.

Gress was already in custody.

Police said he was arrested earlier this week for assaulting his alleged accomplice, Brandes.

Gress is facing a first-degree murder charge and a kidnapping charge.

