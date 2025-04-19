Crime and Courts

Woman charged with murder of boyfriend in Miami Gardens double shooting: Police

Shaneeka Harris, 40, was charged with second-degree murder

By Julian Quintana

A woman accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend in a double shooting in Miami Gardens during a domestic violence incident was arrested on Friday, police said.

During her court appearance on Saturday, a judge denied Harris' bond.

According to Miami Gardens Police, there was an altercation at a home in the 4600 block of Northwest 193rd Street involving a woman and her boyfriend.

The fight escalated, and at around 6:30 a.m., the woman's son and her boyfriend ended up shot, police said.

Once at the scene, officers found the two males suffering from gunshot wounds, and they were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Harris' boyfriend would then succumbed to his injuries.

His identity has not been disclosed.

The condition of the other person who was shot remains unknown.

