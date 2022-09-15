Woman Chased, Arrested, Accused of Walking Out on Strip Club Bar Tab

Three people walked out of Goldfinger’s gentlemen’s club without paying their bar bill and one of them was arrested for fleeing Sunrise Police, according to court documents.

An employee flagged down two police officers on routine patrol and pointed to the three suspects.

Sada Camille Melville, 27, and two other people got into a gray Toyota in the parking lot at 3801 N. University Drive just before 11 p.m. Sunday. When one officer walked up to the car it took off, nearly hitting the officer and a patrol car, according to the arrest report.

The second officer followed the Toyota in a marked police car with flashing lights and siren, but the Toyota turned into heavy traffic on University Drive, the report stated.

The officer turned off the lights and sirens but continued to follow the Toyota as it made a sudden U-turn through traffic to head north on University Drive, police said.

The Toyota ended up driving in a bicycle lane and became boxed in by backup patrol cars.

The three people refused to get out of the Toyota, so police pulled them out and handcuffed Melville who claimed she didn’t know any police were pursuing her, investigators said. The report made no mention of whether the other two in the car were charged.

Melville had a strong odor of alcohol and admitted to drinking brandy on the rocks at Goldfinger’s, the report stated.

She failed a roadside sobriety test and her blood alcohol level was .165 or double Florida’s legal limit of .080, police said.

Melville is facing six charges including DUI and fleeing and eluding police. She was released from the Broward County Jail Monday on her own recognizance, records show.