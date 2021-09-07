Broward County

Woman Claimed She Had Bomb in Luggage at Fort Lauderdale Airport: BSO

Marina Verbitsky, 46, was arrested on one count of false reporting concerning planting a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman is facing charges after authorities said she claimed she had a bomb in her luggage at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Marina Verbitsky, 46, was arrested on one count of false reporting concerning planting a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Officials said Verbitsky, of Chicago, was at the airport Monday night when the alleged incident happened.

Marina Verbitsky
Broward Sheriff's Office
Marina Verbitsky

Three employees told deputies that Verbitsky stated she had a bomb in her checked-in luggage that was already on a plane, after she had been adised that she and her party couldn't board the plane due to their late arrival at the gate, officials said.

Local

Ron DeSantis 16 mins ago

Poll: GOP Voters Support DeSantis, But Overall Popularity Declines

Miami Beach 24 mins ago

Residents Frustrated After Mail Stolen From Boxes at Miami Beach Condo

The plane, which had already begun taxiing the runway, was rerouted, and the passengers were evacuated. A thorough inspection was conducted and the threat was determined to be unfounded, authorities said.

Verbitsky was taken into custody and booked into jail, where she remained held on $10,000 bond Tuesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyFort LauderdaleFort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us