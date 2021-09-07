Woman Claimed She Had Bomb in Luggage at Fort Lauderdale Airport: BSO

A woman is facing charges after authorities said she claimed she had a bomb in her luggage at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Marina Verbitsky, 46, was arrested on one count of false reporting concerning planting a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday.

Officials said Verbitsky, of Chicago, was at the airport Monday night when the alleged incident happened.

Three employees told deputies that Verbitsky stated she had a bomb in her checked-in luggage that was already on a plane, after she had been adised that she and her party couldn't board the plane due to their late arrival at the gate, officials said.

The plane, which had already begun taxiing the runway, was rerouted, and the passengers were evacuated. A thorough inspection was conducted and the threat was determined to be unfounded, authorities said.

Verbitsky was taken into custody and booked into jail, where she remained held on $10,000 bond Tuesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.