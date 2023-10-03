Woman claims mother's ring was stolen after death at Baptist Health

A woman is pushing past her grief to demand justice for her family.

Cecilia Nieto says her mother died at Baptist Health in Kendall on Saturday, and claims a valuable ring was stolen off of her body after she passed.

Nieto claims her mother's hands were too swollen to remove the ring herself, so a nurse ensured that she would take care of the removal.

When Nieto later reached out to the funeral home about the ring, they reportedly told her that property is never sent with the body.

Nieto says she later contacted the hospital's lost and found, which also did not have the ring.

Miami-Dade Police reportedly directed Nieto to return to Baptist Health and contact the nurse in charge, but Nieto claims the hospital has been unresponsive or directing her back to the Lost and Found.

Baptist Health has since released a statement regarding the incident, saying in part "In our patient care settings, we make every effort to protect our patients’ property. In the unfortunate situation where personal belongings are misplaced or reported missing, we investigate fully and cooperate with police as warranted."