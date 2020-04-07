Woman Confronts Florida Couple With New York License Plate, Says “We Don’t Want Your Virus”: Victim

A couple that lives along Florida’s Treasure Coast half the year says they were harassed by a woman during an incident amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis - an incident they say took place because of a New York license plate on their car.

Sandra and Marshall Aykroyd said they were stopped in traffic near their Fort Pierce part-time home, where they have been living at since January, when an elderly woman approached them.

“I could see out of the corner of my eye a woman get out of her car," Sandra said during a Zoom interview with NBC affiliate WPTV-TV. "She took this paper and threw it in, and it said, 'Get out of here, we don't want your virus, go back to New York. You're not welcome.'"

Sandra said she got out of her car and confronted the woman, who repeated her comments when the Aykroyds tried to tell her they lived in the area.

"I think that what's going on can bring out the best and worst in people," said Marshall Aykroyd.

The couple took down the woman’s license plate number and reported the incident to the Fort Pierce Police Department.