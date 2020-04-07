coronavirus

Woman Confronts Florida Couple With New York License Plate, Says “We Don’t Want Your Virus”: Victim

Sandra and Marshall Aykroyd said they were stopped in traffic near their Fort Pierce part-time home, where they have been living since January

WPTV-TV

A couple that lives along Florida’s Treasure Coast half the year says they were harassed by a woman during an incident amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis - an incident they say took place because of a New York license plate on their car.

Sandra and Marshall Aykroyd said they were stopped in traffic near their Fort Pierce part-time home, where they have been living at since January, when an elderly woman approached them.

“I could see out of the corner of my eye a woman get out of her car," Sandra said during a Zoom interview with NBC affiliate WPTV-TV. "She took this paper and threw it in, and it said, 'Get out of here, we don't want your virus, go back to New York. You're not welcome.'"

Local

newsletter Apr 1

Get the Latest Local Updates on the Coronavirus Pandemic

coronavirus 52 mins ago

Order Requiring Masks on Essential Employees, Customers Takes Effect in Miami Beach

Sandra said she got out of her car and confronted the woman, who repeated her comments when the Aykroyds tried to tell her they lived in the area.

"I think that what's going on can bring out the best and worst in people," said Marshall Aykroyd.

The couple took down the woman’s license plate number and reported the incident to the Fort Pierce Police Department.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusNew YorkFort Pierce
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us