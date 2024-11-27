Woman cooperating with police after man found stabbed at Lauderhill apartment

Lauderhill

Police are investigating a stabbing at an apartment in Lauderhill that left a man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries early Wednesday.

The incident happened around 12:15 a.m. at an apartment building in the 2700 block of Northwest 56th Avenue.

Lauderhill Police officials said officers responded to a domestic disturbance and found the man suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said.

A second person involved in the incident, a woman, remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, officials said.

The identities of the man and woman haven't been released.

Detectives are still investigating what led to the stabbing.

