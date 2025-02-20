Woman could be deported after stealing $800k+ worth of TrumpCoin from ex-boyfriend

A love story ended in a major scam after a South Florida man claimed his ex-girlfriend stole more than $800,000 worth of TrumpCoin cryptocurrency from him.

Anthony Bravo told NBC6 he met Maissa Jebali at a lounge and then their relationship blossomed.

For six months, the couple would enjoy their dinner dates and cruising on his yacht.

"I loved this girl very much," Bravo told NBC6.

However, Miami-Dade County Records show that earlier this month, the couple was involved in a verbal dispute on Bravo's yacht. The relationship began to crumble, and they considered breaking up.

"Eventually in our conversation, I had fallen asleep, laying down in the bed. When I woke up, she was gone," said Bravo.

Bravo told NBC6 the 22-year-old quietly left his yacht with her bags.

When he woke up, he checked his crypto accounts and realized, "She unlocked my phone and transferred $850,000 of Trump Coin from my phantom wallet directly into her phantom wallet."

Jebali allegedly also used his credit cards to purchase a stay at an Airbnb for about $4,000 and went on a $14,000 shopping spree.

With the help of private investigator, David Bolton, Bravo was able to report the allegations to Miami Police. Jebali was arrested at the Yotel Miami and charged with grand theft in the third degree and credit card fraud.

Records show Jebali told police that her boyfriend would let her use his credit card and that "she had ceased the relationship and did not plan on returning to live or be with the victim." Records go on to say she did not want the victim to know where she was.

Jebali was booked at the county jail, but in the matter of days, ICE officials took her to their facility. As of Thursday afternoon, records show Jebali is under ICE custody in Florida.

"We can't just be in a hurry to push people out of the country for some political reason, we need to examine each case and what crimes are involved here and make a determination. Is it worthwhile to send him back, or should we put them through the system here? In this case, the answer is obvious," said Bolton, the private investigator working with Bravo.

Bravo is hoping the defendant is kept in the country so Miami-Dade state attorneys can prosecute her. If not, she will be deported to Tunisia and she will still have access to the victim's money.

"I want restitution for what she stole. It's not fair for what happened, I just need justice," said Bravo.

Jebali has pleaded not guilty to the Miami-Dade charges, and her attorney, Christopher Schisani, told NBC6 he believes she will bond out of ICE and "justice will be served."