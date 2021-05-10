Woman Crashes After Fleeing Fatal Hit-and-Run in Pompano Beach: BSO

A woman who struck and killed a pedestrian in Pompano Beach fled the scene before crashing into another car minutes later, authorities said.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Friday when the pedestrian was struck and killed in the 200 block of Northwest 31st Avenue, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

By the time deputies arrived the car had fled and the female victim, whose identity wasn't released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A short time later, the sheriff's office received a call about a crash at the intersection of Northwest 10th Court and Northwest 23rd Terrace. One of the cars matched the description of the car that had just been involved in the fatal hit-and-run, officials said.

Deputies responded and detained the driver and passenger after they tried to flee the scene, officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office

The alleged driver, 27-year-old Corshana S. Hatter, was arrested on a number of charges, including DUI, leaving the scene of a crash involving death, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license and failure to register a motor vehicle.

Hatter, of Hollywood, was being held on over $85,000 bond Monday, Broward County jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.