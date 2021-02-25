Woman Accused of Crashing Car Into Miami Beach Store Before Making Casual Getaway

A woman was arrested after allegedly she drove onto a Miami Beach sidewalk, crashed into a food market, and nearly hit a homeless woman before she casually left the scene in a getaway car.

A witness shot video of the aftermath of the crash, which happened Tuesday at Fernandez Food Market on Washington Avenue and 14th Street.

"Don't put your backpack on, ma'am, you almost killed that homeless lady," Brian Prahl, the witness, is heard telling the woman, who was seen casually grabbing her belongings just after the crash.

A man is then seen giving the woman a bottle of water before she walks away from the crash — in high heels, wearing a dress, with a backpack and her luggage.

The woman was later identified as 27-year-old Sharon Martinez-Lazaro, of Los Angeles.

Prahl, a tourist from Las Vegas, talked to NBC 6 about capturing the night as it unfolded.

"I don't even know if she was in shock," he said. "She was more concerned about her designer bag, her stupid backpack she put on. I was like, why are you putting your backpack on? Now you're going to flee the scene."

Martinez-Lazaro did flee the scene, according to an arrest affidavit from Miami Beach police. She got in the back seat of a Chrysler, and the driver allegedly told her to get in.

Police later found the getaway car driving off the beach on I-395. Cops interviewed Prahl and transported him to the traffic stop, where he also recorded himself identifying the suspect.

"Oh yeah, that is her. Yes it is that’s definitely 100% her. That’s the girl in the dress," he's heard saying.

Martinez-Lazaro was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident and property damage. The alleged getaway driver, Bobby Stone, was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact. Both have since posted bond.

Prahl, who records celebrities for a living, said this shoot was his most memorable.

"I’ve never had to jump out of the way of a celebrity trying to hit me with their car," he said.