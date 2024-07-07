Woman critically injured after stabbing in Lauderhill

Police are investigating a stabbing that left a woman seriously injured in Lauderhill on Saturday evening.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue arrived to a house and transported the victim, who has not been identified, to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition.

The alleged stabber fled the scene before officers arrived, but later surrendered himself to the Lauderhill Police Department, police confirmed. His identity has not been released.

One neighbor who didn't want to go on camera says he was outside working in his yard when he saw the suspect come home and leave a few minutes later.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

A neighbor told NBC6 the woman's daughter ran outside and yelled “he stabbed my mom” before another neighbor called 911.

Another neighbor described the woman as a good mother, grandmother, and someone who worked hard and stayed to herself.

Police are working to figure out a motive. The investigation continues.