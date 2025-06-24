Tamarac

Woman critically injured in fire at medical facility in Tamarac

The fire broke out on the third floor of the University's Physician Pavilion next to Woodmont Hospital off North University Drive.

By Lena Salzbank

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman was critically injured in a fire at a medical facility in Tamarac on Tuesday.

The fire broke out on the third floor of the University's Physician Pavilion next to Woodmont Hospital off North University Drive.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Video from witnesses showed heavy flames and smoke coming from the building.

Officials said a woman suffered severe burns in the fire and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Her identity wasn't released but officials said she was being transferred to a nearby burn unit.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Kristian Johnston said she was working in a dermatology office when she and her patient heard the alarms. 

“ We thought maybe it could be a drill,” Johnston said. “As soon as we opened the door it was immediate we saw smoke, so we got our patient. We kind of came around the building, we saw, like we heard a loud pop, and then all of a sudden flames are coming through the window and all the glass kinda shattered.”

Fire officials said it could have been much worse if the fire had broken out earlier in the day when the building typically has older patients coming through.

Local

6 to Know 11 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Florida 2 hours ago

NSU janitors protest after cleaning company threatens robot replacements

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Tamarac
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us