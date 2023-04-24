Woman Dead, Man Critical After Shooting at Beachwalk Resort in Hallandale Beach

A woman was killed and a man was critically injured in a shooting at a luxury resort in Hallandale Beach early Monday, authorities said.

Hallandale Beach Police officials said officers responded to a shooting just after 12:15 a.m. at the Beachwalk Resort located at 2602 East Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

The initial investigation revealed that a man and a woman were in the valet area of the resort when an unknown suspect began shooting at them, police said.

Both victims were transported to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital where the woman was pronounced dead and the man remained in critical condition. Their identtities weren't released.

Detectives were processing the scene and talking to witnesses, but authorities said the incident appears to be domestic-related.

Police have not released any additional information on the victims or a description of the suspect who remains at large.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.