Woman dead, man hospitalized after shooting near Pompano Beach Pier

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said they received reports of a shooting in the area of Pier Street and Seabreeze Way, not far from the Pompano Beach pier, around 12:20 p.m.

Authorities are investigating a shooting in Pompano Beach that left a woman dead and a man hospitalized Thursday afternoon.

When first reponders arrived they found the man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Footage from the scene showed the woman's body lying in the street covered by a yellow tarp surrounded by a pool of blood.

Officials haven't released the identities of the man and woman or given any other details but said the incident remains under investigation.

