Woman Dead, Man in Custody After Domestic Incident in Lauderdale Lake

A woman was killed and a man was taken into custody after a domestic incident in Lauderdale Lakes Wednesday, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies and fire rescue workers responded to a home in the 3100 block of Northwest 39th Street shortly after 9 a.m.

The injured woman was found and transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

A man was found at the scene and taken into custody.

Authorities haven't identified the man or the woman, but neighbors said they are a brother and sister who are in their 50s.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

