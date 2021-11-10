Broward County

Woman Dead, Man in Custody After Domestic Incident in Lauderdale Lake

Authorities haven't identified the man or the woman, but neighbors said they are a brother and sister who are in their 50s

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman was killed and a man was taken into custody after a domestic incident in Lauderdale Lakes Wednesday, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies and fire rescue workers responded to a home in the 3100 block of Northwest 39th Street shortly after 9 a.m.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The injured woman was found and transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

A man was found at the scene and taken into custody.

Local

Miami 22 mins ago

‘War Words' in Miami Brings Experiences of Veterans to the Stage

Miami-Dade County 6 mins ago

Swimming Advisory Issued for 3 Miami-Dade Beaches

Authorities haven't identified the man or the woman, but neighbors said they are a brother and sister who are in their 50s.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyLauderdale Lakes
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us