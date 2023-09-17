Woman dead, one in custody after shooting in North Lauderdale

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are currently investigating a shooting at 1100 Block of Sussex Drive in North Lauderdale that left one-woman dead.

A statement from the BSO said the deputies arrived at around 4:30 a.m on Sunday morning and found that a woman was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced her dead at the scene.

The BSO did also confirm that they have detained one person in connection with the murder.

BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene units are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.