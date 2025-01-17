Woman facing 20 charges in New Year's crash that killed Road Ranger denied bond

A woman who was allegedly drunk when she caused a New Year's crash on Interstate 95 in Hollywood that killed a Road Ranger made her first appearance before a judge on Friday.

Latoya Hayes, 45, was arrested Thursday on 20 charges including vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter, DUI causing property damage and reckless driving causing property damage, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.

She appeared in court Friday where a judge ordered her held without bond. Broward jail records also showed she has an immigration hold.

The crash happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 in the southbound lanes of I-95 at Hollywood Boulevard and left Road Ranger Jose Parra dead.

Authorities said Parra and two FHP troopers had responded to an earlier crash and were still at the scene in the southbound express lanes, with Parra outside his truck.

According to an arrest affidavit, the FHP troopers' vehicles had their emergency blue lights activated, and Parra's Road Ranger truck, a Ford F-250, had its red and amber lights activated with a directional arrow board also activated.

Hayes, who was driving a 2012 BMW X6 in the southbound lanes, approached a Honda Accord that was also heading southbound.

The BMW was going at a higher rate of speed than the Accord and "began to careen out of control" and hit the Accord from behind, the affidavit said.

Hayes' BMW hit the concrete median wall before colliding with the Road Ranger truck, the FHP vehicles and hitting Parra.

Parra, a 28-year-old from Pembroke Pines, was killed at the scene. Two FHP troopers were hospitalized, along with a passenger in the Accord.

A trooper at the scene noticed Hayes had "an odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage emitting from her facial area as she spoke" and had "bloodshot red watery eyes," while a traffic homicide sergeant noted that she was "actively chewing gum in an attempt to conceal the odor of alcohol," the affidavit said.

Two blood samples were taken from Hayes at 6:53 and 6:54 a.m., more than three hours after the crash, which showed she had a blood alcohol level of .168, more than twice Florida's legal limit of .08, the affidavit said.

Hayes also had a Florida license that had been expired in October of 2003, the affidavit said.

During Friday's hearing for Hayes, a prosecutor said she'd been convicted in 2004 for driving with a license suspended, then convicted in 2005 for driving with an expired license and driving a vehicle without lights.

Also in 2005, Hayes was convicted in South Carolina for conspiracy to sell controlled substances, the prosecutor said.

Parra had just gotten married five months before the crash. His wife said she received a call Thursday that an arrest had been made in the crash.

"I cried," wife Staci Myers told NBC6. “A lot of my anxiety, my emotions were everywhere, I was very shaky, I didn't know how to let anyone know I got the call. I was very nervous.”