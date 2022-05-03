Woman Dies After Apparent Accidental Shooting in Pembroke Pines: Police

An early morning shooting Tuesday in Pembroke Pines that police said appears to be accidental claimed the life of one woman.

The shooting took place just after 1 a.m. at an apartment located in the 13600 block of Northwest 4th Street.

Pembroke Pines Police did not release details on the incident, but said it appears likely the shooting was "accidental in nature and without criminal intent."

An adult woman died in the incident. Police did not release her identity at this time.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.