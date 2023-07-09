Woman dies after being shot in in West Park intersection: Deputies

Deputies are investigating a late night shooting Saturday in West Park that left one woman dead.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the shooting took place just before 10 p.m. in the 5000 block of Southwest 18th Street.

Deputies and BSO Fire Rescue responded and found the female victim, who was not identified, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators have not released details on the shooting at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.