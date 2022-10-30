Woman Dies After Being Struck in Miami Hit and Run Crash: Police

Police are investigating an early morning hit and run crash Sunday near downtown Miami that claimed the life of a woman who was struck by the car involved.

Miami Police said the crash took place just after 3 a.m. near the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and 22nd Street.

Police said the female victim, who was not identified, was struck by a car that fled the scene. Miami Fire Rescue responded and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not released information on the car involved. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.