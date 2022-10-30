Miami-Dade

Woman Dies After Being Struck in Miami Hit and Run Crash: Police

Miami Police said the crash took place just after 3 a.m. near the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and 22nd Street

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating an early morning hit and run crash Sunday near downtown Miami that claimed the life of a woman who was struck by the car involved.

Miami Police said the crash took place just after 3 a.m. near the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and 22nd Street.

Police said the female victim, who was not identified, was struck by a car that fled the scene. Miami Fire Rescue responded and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not released information on the car involved. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeMiami Police Departmenthit and run crash
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us