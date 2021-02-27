Woman Dies After Being Trapped Under Vehicle in Pembroke Pines

A woman was trapped under a vehicle in Pembroke Pines Saturday, when a driver pulled out of a parking space and struck her.

The victim was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital and died as a result of her injuries from the crash.

The driver, identified by police as 31-year-old Marcial Christopher Rabel, remained on scene and spoke with investigators who did not release any information on whether charges will be filed.

Officials have not released any information on the victim's identity.