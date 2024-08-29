Woman dies after divers pull her from canal following ATV crash in The Hammocks

A woman was rushed to the hospital and later died after divers pulled her from a canal in The Hammocks following an ATV crash on Thursday, officials said.

The incident happened in the area of Southwest 112th Street and Southwest 157th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Police officials said two women were riding an ATV along the canal bank when they lost control and crashed.

One woman was able to get out of the canal on her own, but Miami-Dade Fire Rescue divers responded and jumped into the water to search for the other woman.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The woman was eventually found and was taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in critical condition. She later died from her injuries, police said.

Officials haven't released the identities of the women or any other information on the incident.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.