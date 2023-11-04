Miami

Woman dies after getting hit by car near 79th street causeway

The woman was hit near a luxury high rise building near the 79th street west drawbridge.

A woman has died after getting struck by a car near the 79th street causeway on Saturday morning. 

Police say the the accident happened at 7951 NE Bayshore Court at 3:41 AM near a luxury high rise building. 

The woman, who police claim was in her 20’s, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center where she died from her injuries. 

A witness who was walking to his car told NBC6's Olivia Jaquith he saw the body on the ground.

"I just saw the girl and her friend trying to resuscitate her, and that's it, honestly. The cops then just came by," the witness said.

Police say the driver of the car involved remained on scene. 

