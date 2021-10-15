Broward

Woman Dies After Morning Fire Inside Lauderhill Townhouse

Lauderhill Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Jeff Levy told NBC 6 the fire started before 3 a.m. in the 2200 block of Northwest 55th Terrace

A woman died early Friday morning after a fire broke out inside the Lauderhill townhouse she was inside.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Jeff Levy told NBC 6 the fire started before 3 a.m. and crews arrived at the home in the 2200 block of Northwest 55th Terrace shortly after.

Heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the home, with crews finding the victim trapped inside.

The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Levy did not say what the cause of the fire was. The State Fire Marshal is currently investigating the case.

