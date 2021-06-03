Woman Dies Days After Miami-Dade Mass Shooting

A 32-year-old woman who was shot in the head during a mass shooting outside of a northwest Miami-Dade banquet hall has died, police said.

Shaniqua Peterson is the third person who died as a result of Sunday's shooting. Two other men have passed away and over 20 people were injured.

Peterson's aunt confirmed to NBC 6 on Thursday that the 32-year-old died. Peterson had been in a coma in the ICU with a bullet still lodged inside her brain. Miami-Dade Police also confirmed her death.

"Our hearts are broken right now. She didn't deserve this," her aunt told NBC 6 on Wednesday when Shaniqua was still in the ICU.

Peterson was a mother to a 12-year-old son.

Meanwhile, the family of one of the two men killed in the mass shooting outside of El Mula banquet hall is speaking out as police are now looking into a second car they believe was involved.

Relatives of Desmond Owens spoke Thursday afternoon about the shooting that also killed Clayton Dillard.

"My family is truly heartbroken by this senseless, unnecessary, demonic violence that's going on," Owens' aunt, Schkena Bruton, told reporters at a news conference.

Miami-Dade police confirmed Thursday that they were looking into a second vehicle they believe was involved in the shooting after reviewing surveillance video and continued interviews with witnesses.

In previously released footage, flashes are seen coming from near the car at the time the three men who opened fire on the crowd jump back in a white SUV and escape. Police said they have now sorted out that the gunfire was not aimed at the three masked men leaving, but at the crowd outside the building.

Police don’t know if there is just one other person shooting from the second car or multiple, but added will take time to determine if the rounds from the second vehicle actually struck any of the patrons waiting outside.