Woman Dies in Deerfield Beach House Fire

A woman died and her dog is missing after a fire at a mobile home Wednesday in Deerfield Beach, fire officials said.

Just before 5 p.m., Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the house fire in the 1800 block of Valencia Drive, where the woman and her dog were trapped inside the home.

Firefighters aggressively fought the fire at the rear of the structure, according to BSO Fire Rescue. They were met with heavy smoke, flames and high heat.

Firefighters found the woman's body inside the home. The dog has yet to be found.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. The Florida State Fire Marshal will investigate the cause.