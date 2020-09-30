Deerfield Beach

Woman Dies in Deerfield Beach House Fire

NBC 6

A woman died and her dog is missing after a fire at a mobile home Wednesday in Deerfield Beach, fire officials said.

Just before 5 p.m., Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the house fire in the 1800 block of Valencia Drive, where the woman and her dog were trapped inside the home.

Firefighters aggressively fought the fire at the rear of the structure, according to BSO Fire Rescue. They were met with heavy smoke, flames and high heat.

Local

Decision 2020 6 hours ago

Guide to Florida's 2020 General Election: What Will Be on the Ballot?

Decision 2020 10 hours ago

Bovo, Levine Cava to Meet Wednesday in Miami-Dade Mayoral Race Virtual Forum

Firefighters found the woman's body inside the home. The dog has yet to be found.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. The Florida State Fire Marshal will investigate the cause.

This article tagged under:

Deerfield Beachhouse fireBSO fire rescue
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us