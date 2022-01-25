Woman Killed, Man Critically Injured After Being Hit by Car in Miami: Police

A woman was killed and a man was critically injured when they were struck by a car outside a Miami fast food restaurant Tuesday morning.

Miami Police officials said the crash took place just after 6:30 a.m. near the McDonald's located at Northwest 57th Avenue and 7th Street.

Officials said it appeared that the two were crossing the street mid-block and had failed to yield the right of way when they were struck.

The 64-year-old woman died at the scene while the man who was believed to be in his late 50s was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The car involved stayed at the scene. Police did not release the identity of anyone involved.

The incident remains under investigation.