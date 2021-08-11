Woman, Dogs Pulled From Burning Home in Pompano Beach

A woman and two dogs were rescued from a burning home Wednesday in Pompano Beach after a retired fire captain called 911 upon discovering the house was on fire.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to the fire before 2 p.m. at the home near State Road 814 and US 1.

Retired Pompano Beach Fire Department Captain Michael DeBerry, who lives in the house directly behind, called in the fire after smelling something burning and seeing his neighbor’s home was on fire, officials said.

Firefighters found a 67-year-old woman unconscious on the couch inside the home, officials said. They brought her outside and immediately administered CPR. She was taken to Broward Health North in critical condition and was suffering from smoke inhalation.

Two large dogs were also rescued from the home. They were conscious and breathing, officials said.

The fire, which was a bedroom at the back of the house, was immediately extinguished. The cause of the fire is under investigation.