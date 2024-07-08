Woman dragged dog while driving in Miami-Dade park, bit corrections officer: Police

A woman who was arrested after she allegedly dragged her dog while driving in a Miami-Dade park later bit a corrections officer while she was being booked into jail, police said.

Beatriz Milagros Aguero, 61, was arrested Sunday on a charge of animal cruelty with intent to injure or kill.

The alleged incident happened at Tamiami Park on Southwest 24th Street where officers responded after receiving multiple calls of a woman dragging a dog outside her car, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Beatriz Milagros Aguero

Officers found Aguero driving with her black dog outside her vehicle about to exit the park but were able to block her path, the report said.

Aguero was "upset and irate" and said she was walking the dog outside her vehicle because the dog was "covered in s---" and whe was trying to "dry him," the report said.

Witnesses told officers Aguero had been hitting her dog in the park bathrooms then drove away with the dog outside the vehicle.

The witnesses said they tried to stop her but she told them to "f--- off" and "mind their own business," the report said.

One witness said they tried to stop her vehicle but she sped off, dragging the dog as it was struggling to keep pace, the report said.

Miami-Dade Animal Services responded and took the dog for safekeeping

Aguero was arrested and booked into jail. Authorities said while she was being booked, she bit a corrections officer.

In addition to the animal cruelty charge, Aguero was charged with battery on a corrections officer.

In Miami-Dade bond court Monday, Aguero was appointed a public defender and ordered held on $10,000 bond.