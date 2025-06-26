Woman dragged from Miami-Dade commission meeting while protesting ICE agreement

Protestors clashed with authorities outside a Miami-Dade commission meeting on Thursday after they said they were shut out of public comment on an agenda item about an agreement between county jails and the U.S. Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The item in question is resolution 11A, a proposal that would let the county hold immigration detainees for ICE in the jail for up to 48 hours and charge the federal government $50 per person.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

But before any real debate could happen, commissioners deferred the item and shut the doors to the chambers.

NBC6 crews saw how a woman was grabbed by her hair and dragged out of the hearing by deputies as they were surrounded by a crowd. Then another woman was taken to the ground.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Both women were detained, as others shouted that their voices were being ignored.

After the scene erupted, commissioners reversed course and reopened public comment.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the item came to the board for ratification, but that is no longer necessary because it is a required agreement.

One woman who spoke during the public comment asked the mayor to veto the resolution if it did make it to her desk.