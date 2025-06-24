Woman dragged romantic rival by hair with car, pepper-sprayed her: Miami Springs PD

A woman was arrested after police said she was caught on camera dragging a romantic rival by her hair from a car before pepper-spraying her in Miami Springs.
The incident happened Friday at a hotel, according to an Instagram post by Miami Springs Police.
Police said the victim was grabbed by her hair through a car window and dragged alongside the moving vehicle then pepper-sprayed.
Surveillance video posted by police showed the violent encounter.
The suspect, Katrina Nicole Grant, confessed to the crime and was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, police said.
Police said the attack was all over a boyfriend.
"Let this be a reminder: Heartbreak is not an excuse for hair-pulling…or dragging someone down the road," police said in the post.