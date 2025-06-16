Miami-Dade County

Woman drowns near Haulover Marina: Officials

According to a firefighter, a woman drowned after either a boating accident or a personal watercraft incident

By Ari Odzer

Several agencies are investigating a series of events that happened Sunday night near the Haulover marina, which included a drowning.

According to a firefighter, a woman drowned after either a boating accident or a personal watercraft incident.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue sent 10 units to the scene after they received a call of a person drowning.

The U.S. Coast Guard told NBC6 that crews were on their way to help but Sunny Isles Beach Police arrived at the scene first in their marine unit.

Police and good Samaritans pulled three or four people out of the water.

MDFR treated three people on the scene and told NBC6 that one person did not survive.

Details revolving around the incident remain limited.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said there was a separate incident involving a missing paddle boarder.

Officials said that person was found and was OK.

Those two incidents were not related.

A father from Lauderhill died on Monday after he rescued his two children who were in the water in Fort Lauderdale.

