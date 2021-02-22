Woman Facing Arson Charges in Pompano Beach Business Fire That Caused Millions in Damage

A woman has been arrested in connection with a fire at a Pompano Beach business last year that caused millions of dollars worth of damage and left several garbage trucks destroyed.

Saprell Frazier, 43, was arrested Friday on 11 arson counts and one burglary charge in connection with the Oct. 18 fire at Waste Pro, court records showed.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said a suspect forced their way into the business by torching the gate in the early hours of the morning.

Surveillance footage released by BSO showed the suspect carrying what appeared to be a gas canister before lighting a truck on fire at the rear of the property.

The suspect began lighting several other garbage trucks on fire while making their way back to the front gate, officials said.

At one point, the suspect opened a door to a building at the business and placed a clear bottle of liquid on the floor before lighting it on fire, officials said.

The suspect left the business and fled the scene in a black sedan. Officials said there was also a white SUV that was being used as a possible lookout.

The company said the fire resulted in the loss of 10-12 frontline garbage trucks valued at more than $3 million, with a majority being a total loss. Court records showed the total damage to be over $4 million.

Authorities haven't released any information about a possible motive for the arson, or if they're searching for more suspects.

Frazier appeared in bond court Saturday, where she was ordered held without bond. Attorney information wasn't available.