Woman Facing Murder Charge in Boy's Death at Weston Home: BSO

More than four months after a boy suffered a horrific death at her home, a Weston woman has been charged with first-degree murder, authorities said.

Lashawn Hampton, 42, was arrested Thursday on a first-degree murder charge in the death of the juvenile male, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said in a news release Friday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

According to the release, deputies had responded to Hampton's home in the 1100 block of Alexander Bend the morning of Sept. 15 after receiving a call about an unresponsive juvenile.

Broward Sheriff's Office

When deputies and fire rescue arrived, the boy was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity wasn't released.

Officials said the boy suffered from a medical condition that left his bedridden, and that he appeared underweight and had rashes and bedsores on his arms, legs, back and torso.

The Broward Medical Examiner's Office later determined the boy died from intoxication due to the combined effects of acetaminophen and diphenhydramine, and ruled his death a homicide, officials said.

A grand jury indicted Hampton on the murder charge on Wednesday, and she was arrested at her home.

Hampton remained behind bars without bond Friday, Broward jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.