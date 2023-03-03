Woman Facing Murder Charge in Fatal Stabbing of Brother in Lauderhill: Police

A woman was arrested after police said she fatally stabbed her brother in Lauderhill.

The incident happened just after 8 a.m. Thursday at a neighborhood in the 2700 block of Northwest 58th Terrace.

Lauderhill Police officials said officers responded to the scene and found a man unresponsive and suffering from stab wounds.

The man, identified as 39-year-old Andrew Daley, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Investigators said his sister, 37-year-old Vanessa Daley, had arrived at his home and asked for an item.

Broward Sheriff's Office Vanessa Daley

When he opened the door, she began stabbing him before she fled the scene, police said.

Vanessa Daley wwas found about a block from the scene and taken into custody.

She was booked into jail on a murder charge and remained held without bond Friday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

Police said the motive for the stabbing remains under investigation.