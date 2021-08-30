Woman Facing Murder Charge in Killing of Husband in Pembroke Pines

A woman is facing a murder charge in the death of her husband in Pembroke Pines, authorities said.

Michelle Marguerite Gibb, 57, was arrested on a first-degree murder charge in the killing of Larry Gibb, officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office

Pembroke Pines Police said the man's body was discovered Friday night at a home on Northwest 106th Terrace.

After the body was found, police began a search for Michelle Gibb, who they said was potentially mentally unstable and possibly armed. She was later found on Saturday and taken into custody.

Officials haven't released information on how Larry Gibb was killed or what may have led to his death.

Police said Michelle Gibb had been temporarily living at the home where the body was found.

Michelle Gibb remained behind bars without bond Monday, Broward county jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.