Woman facing new DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide charges in Little Havana hit-and-run

A woman is facing new charges in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Little Havana last month that left another woman dead.

Ivana Gomez, 32, is now facing DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide in a reckless manner charges in the May 30 crash that killed 41-year-old Kathryn Carlin Kipnis, records showed.

Gomez had initially been arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving death and resisting an officer without violence.

Miami Police said Kipnis was in the area of Southwest 22nd Avenue and 8th Street when she was struck around 1:15 a.m.

According to an arrest report, Gomez had passed a police officer while driving a BMW at a high rate of speed moments before she struck the pedestrian.

The officer witnessed the BMW hit Kipnis and keep going, the report said.

The BMW didn't stop even after the officer activated his lights and siren and only stopped when it reached a red light with two vehicles in front of her, the report said.

The officer had to travel over 100 mph to catch up with her, the report said.

According to the report, the victim was hit so hard some of her hair was embedded in the BMW's windshield and was found on the front passenger headrest.

The officer noted in the report that Gomez had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath and bloodshot, watery eyes.

According to the report, Gomez had trouble during a field sobriety exercise and refused to do any others before she requested a lawyer.

While she was placed in the back of a patrol vehicle, she "spontaneously stated that it was just a homeless person that I hit and it is just an accident," the report said.

According to the report, a blood sample taken from Gomez at around 3:45 a.m., about two and a half hours after the crash, revealed a blood alcohol level of .162, more than twice Florida's legal limit of .08.

Another blood sample, taken around 6 a.m., about four hours and 45 minutes after the crash, showed Gomez with blood alcohol levels of .112 and .109, the report said.

Yet another blood sample from around 7 a.m., nearly six hours after the crash, showed a blood alcohol level of .088, the report said.

"The defendant's flagrant disregard for human life by striking the victim and fleeing the scene demonstrates a willful and wanton disregard for the safety of others," the report said.

Gomez was granted a $251,500 bond on the initial charges, but was due back in court Wednesday on the new charges.

Kipnis lived in the area and was on her way home after a night out with friends, her father told NBC6.

"No one ever expects their child to go before them," father Daniel Kipnis said.