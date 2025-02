The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Deputies arrived at the scene Saturday night at Northwest 188th Street and 63rd Court.

According to MDSO, a man shot and killed a woman during a heated argument.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted to the Memorial Hospital West, where she succumbed to her injuries.

As of Sunday morning, it's unclear if anyone was taken into custody.