Woman Fatally Shot at BB&T Bank Branch Near Sarasota: Sheriff

The sheriff's office hasn't released many details about the shooting but officials said “all involved parties are accounted for"

By Associated Press

WFLA-TV

A woman was fatally shot at a bank in Venice on Monday morning, sheriff's officials said.

The shooting happened just after 9 a.m. Monday at a BB&T bank branch in Venice, which is near Sarasota on Florida's Gulf Coast, the Sarasota Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Arriving deputies found the woman dead at the scene. The sheriff's office hasn't released many details about the shooting. But officials said “all involved parties are accounted for," the post said,

Investigators are working to notify the woman's relatives.

The investigation is continuing.

