An investigation is underway in Gladeview Tuesday morning after a woman was fatally struck, deputies said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to 79th Street and Northwest 24th Avenue after receiving reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.

Once at the scene, deputies found a woman who was struck and the driver who stayed behind.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced the woman dead.

Her identity has not been disclosed.

No arrests have been made.