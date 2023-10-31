‘Don't let him win': Woman fights off man who attacked, sexually assaulted her in Miami

A woman is speaking out after she fought off a man accused of attacking and sexually assaulting her in Miami.

Taylor Seeds got home Monday morning from a night out with her friends. She said she took her dog outside and threw away the trash, and as she was walking back to the front door of her Airbnb, Mike Jacques opened the gate of the apartment complex on North Miami Avenue across from Northwest 77th Street and tried to push her inside the apartment.

"I didn't want him to go inside to take my dog, so I shut the door and fought him off,” Seeds told NBC6.

That's when Jacques grabbed Seeds by the hair and dragged her outside the gate, down the sidewalk and into the parking lot next door, she said.

"I was banging on doors, cars were driving past, I was trying to flag them down as he was dragging me — nobody stopped,” Seeds said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Mike Jacques

Seeds said Jacques ripped off her clothes and assaulted her, but she fought and screamed and got him off of her.

"I didn't want to give up, I didn't want to give him the satisfaction of him winning, so I just fought and it worked,” Seeds said.

When Seeds got away, she ran down the street and ran into a police officer.

“She just happened to pull up and they called and did their thing and then they found him, so they did their job,” Seeds said.

Seeds’ boyfriend was by her side Tuesday. He said he was on his way to meet her Monday morning when he got a call from the hospital.

"This is my baby and we don't appreciate it, and I'm so thankful she's a fighter and she survived this man,” Jay Fuller said.

Police said they reviewed surveillance video and arrested Jacques hours later. He was in court Tuesday and is charged with one count each of sexual battery, kidnapping, burglary and battery.

Seeds’ scars and bruises are still visible. She’s not only healing physically, but emotionally — but she knows she's a fighter and survivor.

"It could've been worse so I'm just thankful I'm OK,” Seeds said. "Just always watch your surroundings because you never know who's watching you, and to get protection.”

The police report said they found Jacques walking out of an apartment that his grandmother is renting. The apartment is around the corner from where Seeds is staying.

Detectives said Jacques denied the allegations. Detectives also believe there may be more victims and are encouraging them to call them and report the crime.