Woman filed restraining order against ex months before he allegedly killed her: Police

A woman had filed a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend months before he allegedly fatally stabbed her in southwest Miami-Dade, new details from police reveal.

In a petition for protection against stalking, 24-year-old Maria Garcia-Molina told a judge she dated Joy Chandra Nath for five months before their relationship ended in November.

Court records reveal that 27-year-old Nath put an AirTag on her car, and that her uncle spotted him hiding behind a neighbor's trash can.

The injunction was dismissed after Garcia-Molina did not appear at the February hearing to make the order permanent.

A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in The Hammocks in southwest Miami-Dade appeared before a judge on Monday.

On Saturday, police found Garcia-Molina on the floor of her car, stabbed to death. Beforehand, her 3-year-old daughter was found walking around their Twin Lakes neighborhood with blood on her face and clothes.

The child told deputies her mother was with "Joy … she was hit in the head.. and was now sleeping."

"All I know is there was a dead girl on the side of my house, not even 6 feet from my fence, and it’s horrible," a neighbor said. "It’s tragic."

Cellphone video from a neighbor showed the moments Nath was arrested by deputies.

According to an arrest report, Nath returned to the neighborhood, and after he was stopped, he spontaneously told deputies he had the victim's belongings.

Nath is now facing multiple charges, including second-degree murder and child abuse. A judge denied him bond on Monday.

Neither Garcia-Molina's nor Nath's family members wanted to comment on the situation.