Fort Lauderdale

Woman files lawsuit against Airbnb after claiming she was raped at home in Fort Lauderdale

According to a lawsuit, the sexual assault happened on Aug. 28 at an Airbnb rental on Southeast 19th Street.

By Kim Wynne

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman spoke out Wednesday morning, months after she said she was raped inside an Airbnb in Fort Lauderdale.

The victim, who wished to remain anonymous, was at a press conference with her attorney and said she wanted justice after the attack completely changed her life.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

According to a lawsuit, the sexual assault happened on Aug. 28 at an Airbnb rental on Southeast 19th Street.

The victim, who is being referred to as Jane Doe, was cleaning the home that morning after guests had just checked out.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The lawsuit claims that an intruder broke into the home and she was sexually assaulted and raped.

Months later, the suspect still hasn’t been caught.

Her attorney said there were two other incidents at the same home weeks before, including a guest who said a laptop was stolen at the property.

Local

6 to Know 5 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

only on 6 34 seconds ago

Video captures abandoned home on fire in North Miami Beach

A week before the sexual assault, a man broke through a window and locked himself inside the unit after he was found by guests, the lawsuit stated.

"I wish I wasn’t here," the victim said. "I wish this never happened but I’m here but I stand here today to not only speak for myself but for others who have been hurt and who been silenced."

NBC6 reached out to Airbnb for a statement but has not received a response.

This article tagged under:

Fort Lauderdale
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us