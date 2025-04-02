Woman files lawsuit against Airbnb after claiming she was raped at home in Fort Lauderdale

A woman spoke out Wednesday morning, months after she said she was raped inside an Airbnb in Fort Lauderdale.

The victim, who wished to remain anonymous, was at a press conference with her attorney and said she wanted justice after the attack completely changed her life.

According to a lawsuit, the sexual assault happened on Aug. 28 at an Airbnb rental on Southeast 19th Street.

The victim, who is being referred to as Jane Doe, was cleaning the home that morning after guests had just checked out.

The lawsuit claims that an intruder broke into the home and she was sexually assaulted and raped.

Months later, the suspect still hasn’t been caught.

Her attorney said there were two other incidents at the same home weeks before, including a guest who said a laptop was stolen at the property.

A week before the sexual assault, a man broke through a window and locked himself inside the unit after he was found by guests, the lawsuit stated.

"I wish I wasn’t here," the victim said. "I wish this never happened but I’m here but I stand here today to not only speak for myself but for others who have been hurt and who been silenced."

NBC6 reached out to Airbnb for a statement but has not received a response.