Woman Fought With Deputies After Being Kicked Out of SW Florida Restaurant

A woman found herself behind bars after she was kicked out of a Southwest Florida restaurant and began physically fighting deputies shortly afterwards.

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reports 37-year-old Shelby Colston was kicked out of the Blue Martini in Collier County this weekend after employees say her and a friend were jumping on the backs of other customers and being “excessively loud."

Shortly after arriving, deputies say Colston began flailing her arms and almost hit one deputy in the face. She later charged at one deputy and started screaming, according to an arrest report.

One deputy grabbed her wrist and she began spinning in circles to pull away before grabbing a deputy’s hand and digging her nails in, causing the deputy to bleed.

Colston was eventually taken into custody and transported to a Naples jail, where deputies say she was able to fight them off again and even slipped out of her handcuffs.

She was charged with several counts, including batter on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence.