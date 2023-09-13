Woman found dead after shooting in Fort Lauderdale neighborhood

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead following a shooting in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood Wednesday evening.

The shooting was reported around 6 p.m. in the 2000 block of Northwest 30th Way.

Fort Lauderdale Police said officers and fire rescue crews responded and found the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity wasn't released.

Footage from the scene showed several evidence markers on the ground near a gray minivan, where officers were focusing much of their investigation. A yellow tarp could also be seen inside the van.

Police said no arrests have been made but the shooting remains under investigation.

