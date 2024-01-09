Woman found dead on Turnpike on Christmas Eve may have fallen out of moving car: BSO

A woman whose body was discovered on the Florida's Turnpike in Broward on Christmas Eve may have fallen out of a moving car, authorities said.

The body of 34-year-old Shakira Shanay Mozie was found on the Turnpike northbound, just south of the Sunrise Boulevard exit, around 7 p.m. on Dec. 24.

In a statement Monday, the Broward Sheriff's Office said the preliminary investigation revealed Mozie suffered injuries consistent with falling out of a moving vehicle.

Detectives have questioned the only other known occupant of the vehicle, Mozie's boyfriend, and are still investigating, officials said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Family Photo Shakira Mozie

Family members said Mozie was heading to her home in Tamarac from a holiday party in West Park when the incident happened.

"I'll never, ever forget that call," Mozie's great aunt Connie Smith-Lindsey told NBC6. "It was just before midnight, just going into Christmas, and I got a call from my brother saying, 'Connie, get to Mama's house. It's really bad. Shakira is dead.'"

Smith-Lindsey was Mozie was being driven in her white SUV, and that someone else was behind the wheel.

"While there are speculations, what is important is to gather the facts so that we can get a guilty verdict," Smith-Lindsey said. "Something sinister, evil, devastating, selfish, narcissistic happened between the Christmas party and the Florida Turnpike. I just want to wait on the investigation to do its due diligence, so that we can get the guilty verdict needed to put the person or persons responsible in jail."

Mozie, who leaves behind a 10-year-old daughter, worked as a teacher assistant at Discovery Elementary School in Sunrise, according to the school's website. But loved ones said that she also worked in security, as a tutor and volunteered as a cheerleading coach.

"She poured into students who would not have passed important tests had it not been for her love of education," Smith-Lindsey said. "We're devastated because not only is a young mother with a 10-year-old gone from us, [but also] this is beyond just one person and a child. This death impacts a generation of students."

BSO officials said homicide and crime scene detectives are still investigating, and said the Broward County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause and manner of Mozie's death.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.