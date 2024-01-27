Lauderhill

Woman found fatally shot inside Lauderhill apartment unit

Lauderhill Police are investigating after finding a woman shot dead in an apartment. 

Lauderhill police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead inside an apartment complex on Saturday morning. 

Police responded to a call at 2017 NW 46th Avenue at around 5:50 a.m. and found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound inside a unit, according to a press release. 

Lauderhill Fire Rescue also arrived at the scene and declared the woman dead. 

Neighbors tell NBC6 that they constantly heard fighting coming from the apartment unit.

No information was given about the woman’s age and the police are currently investigating the motive of the shooting. 

Police say the investigation is open and active and ask anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS) 

