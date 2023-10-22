Miami

Police investigating after woman shot near nightclub in Brickell

Police say a woman in her 20’s was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Sunday morning.

By NBC6 and Maria Fernanda Toledo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating after a 34-year-old woman was found shot in Brickell early Sunday.

The incident occurred at around 5 a.m. Sunday near the area of 12th Street and South Miami Avenue.

City of Miami Police said the woman was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment, and she was recovering Monday.

Cellphone video obtained by NBC6 showed people gathered around a red SUV before it plowed through the crowd. A man is then seen firing a gunshot, and the woman was caught in the crossfire.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

“You’re always concerned when you hear about gunshots in a great area like this,” said a man who says his daughter lives nearby.

“Nowadays, things happen and, again, hopefully this gets solved and we don’t see actions like this in the future.”

On August 28, 2023 there was a shooting in the same area near the 1150 block of South Miami Avenue were someone else was injured.

Local

Fort Lauderdale 22 mins ago

Fort Lauderdale high school students organize supply donations for Plantation middle school

only on 6 3 hours ago

‘Grateful that we weren't home': Family left to rebuild after pickup truck barrels into their SW Miami-Dade house

City of Miami Police spokesperson said the circumstances surrounding what led up to the shooting of the 34-year-old woman remain under investigation.

This article tagged under:

MiamiSouth Florida
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us