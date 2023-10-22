Police investigating after woman shot near nightclub in Brickell

Police are investigating after a 34-year-old woman was found shot in Brickell early Sunday.

The incident occurred at around 5 a.m. Sunday near the area of 12th Street and South Miami Avenue.

City of Miami Police said the woman was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment, and she was recovering Monday.

Cellphone video obtained by NBC6 showed people gathered around a red SUV before it plowed through the crowd. A man is then seen firing a gunshot, and the woman was caught in the crossfire.

“You’re always concerned when you hear about gunshots in a great area like this,” said a man who says his daughter lives nearby.

“Nowadays, things happen and, again, hopefully this gets solved and we don’t see actions like this in the future.”

On August 28, 2023 there was a shooting in the same area near the 1150 block of South Miami Avenue were someone else was injured.

City of Miami Police spokesperson said the circumstances surrounding what led up to the shooting of the 34-year-old woman remain under investigation.