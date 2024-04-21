Woman found shot in the back in SW Miami-Dade

A woman was found shot in the back in Southwest Miami-Dade after police responded to an alert of shots fired on Saturday night.

According to a statement by Miami-Dade Police, officers arrived at SW 103rd Avenue and SW 170th Terrace at around 7:03 P.M. on Saturday to find the woman with gunshot wounds to the back.

Police confirmed that Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was able to transport the woman to Jackson Memorial Heath South, but the condition of the woman was not revealed.

